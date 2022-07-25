CONWAY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas-based fast-casual taco restaurant Tacos 4 Life announced that it has officially donated 25 million meals to its nonprofit partner, Feed My Starving Children (FMSC).

According to a press release, the Conway-based restaurant has donated 24 cents per taco, salad, rice bowl, nacho, or quesadilla sold since its inception in 2014, the equivalent of one meal for a child in need. In 2009, Tacos 4 Life founders Austin and Ashton Samuelson discovered that more than 18,000 children die worldwide each day due to hunger-related causes.

“We are incredibly honored to share the news that in just over eight years, we’ve provided a meal for 25 million children worldwide,” said Austin Samuelson, co-founder of Tacos 4 Life. “Each meal we raise brings us one step closer to fulfilling our mission of ending starvation and we wouldn’t have achieved this significant milestone without the help of our dedicated franchise partners and valued guests.”

FMSC distributes meals to a network of missions and humanitarian organizations in over 70 countries around the world. Meals are donated free of cost, allowing partners to focus the majority of their time and resources on their schools, places of worship, community centers, orphanages, health clinics and more, to break the cycle of poverty.

FMSC’s original scientifically crafted food formula, MannaPack Rice meals, are “an excellent source of protein, carbohydrates and key nutrients culturally acceptable worldwide for anyone over the age of one.” With the Tacos 4 Life “Meal 4 Meal” program, one meal is donated for each meal sold in its restaurants.

On average, each Tacos 4 Life location raises 1,000 meals per day. Tacos 4 Life team members and guests are also afforded the opportunity to volunteer and pack the meals raised in each of its restaurants at locally organized MobilePack events.

FMSC provides the MannaPack ingredients and packaging materials equivalent to the total amount of meals raised in a local Tacos 4 Life market, where volunteers then spend the day assembling the meals and boxes for distribution.