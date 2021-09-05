Tailgates back in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Tailgates are back in Fayetteville and Arkansans came out in full force to support their hogs for the opening weekend of college football. 

“This is definitely a special one as we welcome fans back into the stadium with lots of new enhancements going on,” said Elvis Moya, associate athletic director for the U of A. “We had Hog Town going on today; the energy that was here, you could tell football is back.” 

The energy was brought by every Razorback who made way out to make their way out to Victory Village. 

“Oh, I mean beyond excited, we’re back. Arkansas is back,” said Hogs fan Jeff Allison.

Hog Town was also back on Maple street, offering the usual festivity, but it also provided a vaccine clinic. 

A clinic that Richard Johnson with Access Medical Clinic said was less than ideal. 

“No one came by today; no one even asked any questions. So next time, hopefully, we have a better turnout,” said Johnson. 

A turnout, he said, was disappointing to say the least.

“I’ve got a lot of friends in healthcare who are under a lot of pressure, so we’re just trying to do what we can to help out,” said Johnson.  

Johnson said there will also be a vaccine at the tailgate for Georgia Southern game in two weeks. Anyone who receives a vaccine at the pop-up will get a ticket to any Arkansas football game they want besides Texas next week. 

