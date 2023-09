HIGHFILL, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Breeze Airways offers travelers 50% off the base fare from XNA to certain locations from today through Sept. 7.

Travelers who are looking to book either one-way or roundtrip flights to New Orleans, La., Orlando, Fla., and Tampa, Fla, between September 5 and March 7, 2024, can enter “IMGAME50” at checkout for the discount code, according to the press release.

Travelers can find more information Breeze Airways website.