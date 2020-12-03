Take This Job and Love It: Acupuncture Medicine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Everything from pins and heat to suction cups, acupuncture therapy is the oldest form of orthopedic medicine giving patients a new lease on life.

In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job & Love It‘, KNWA/ Fox 24’s Tavares Jones joins the team at Active Life Acupuncture & Wellness Center of Fayetteville, for an inside look at ancient Chinese medicine and herbal treatments. Dr. Hayden Henningsen and his team have over 4,000 hours of training in acupuncture and Chinese medicine and 12 years of clinical experience. The clinic even has its own compounding pharmacy, offering custom formulated Chinese herbs.

