Take This Job and Love It: Acupuncture Medicine

Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻‍♂️👩🏾‍🍳👮🏽‍♀️

ActiveLife Acupuncture & Wellness Center, Fayetteville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Everything from pins and heat to suction cups, acupuncture therapy is the oldest form of orthopedic medicine giving patients a new lease on life.

In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job & Love It‘, KNWA/ Fox 24’s Tavares Jones joins the team at Active Life Acupuncture & Wellness Center of Fayetteville, for an inside look at ancient Chinese medicine and herbal treatments. Dr. Hayden Henningsen and his team have over 4,000 hours of training in acupuncture and Chinese medicine and 12 years of clinical experience. The clinic even has its own compounding pharmacy, offering custom formulated Chinese herbs.

To learn more about ActiveLife Acupuncture & Wellness Center, click here. If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers