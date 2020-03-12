Take This Job and Love It: Apparel Screen Printing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — In the latest segment of ‘Take This Job and Love It‘, KNWA’s Tavares Jones gives us an inside look at what it takes to make art creations into a wearable reality.

Everything from t-shirts, hats, and all kinds of apparel, the team at Fayetteville based company B-Unlimited is changing the game of screen printing, serving around 200 college campuses across the nation.

Production Manager Adam Foster guides Tavares through running a print job on the shop’s largest press known as the Gauntlet III. Foster has been in the industry for roughly a decade and has seen the industry change over the years.

Something unique about B-Unlimited is the company also offers eco-friendly water-based ink for its screen printing designs. Ink colors are hand mixed by staff to create custom colors for each unique job. B-Unlimited is not only doing its part to reduce its carbon footprint but also sharing knowledge and tools of the trade with other printers in the industry through its Origins Academy workshop, a three-day hands-on water-based screen printing academy.

