Take This Job and Love It: Bail Bondsman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — On any given day, nearly half a million people are held in jail waiting for the next phase of their criminal case to play out in court. Many of these pretrial detainees are held at the Washington County jail which books and processes approximately 8,000 inmates per year.

Those looking to have a love done released from custody may enlist the services of a bail bondsman. A bail bondsman typically fronts the bail money on behalf of the criminal defendant, in order to get them released from jail. The bail bond works as a surety bond, which ultimately means the bond agent is essentially vouching for the defendant, and that they will show up to their scheduled court dates until the criminal case is resolved.

In this latest segment of 'Take This Job & Love It', KNWA's Tavares Jones teams up with Fayetteville based bonding agent Richard Boyd of Fair Deal Bail Bonding to get an inside look at what it takes to do the job.