Take This Job and Love It: Bee Keeping

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Bees have been here about 30 million years, pollinating approximately 130 agricultural crops in the US including fruit, fiber, nut, and vegetable crops.

For this latest segment of Take This Job and Love It, KNWA/ FOX24’s Tavares Jones suited up for a day of beekeeping with Heather Wilson of Hearl’s Honeybees. Heather started her bee yard with the mission of helping bees and providing fresh, unheated, unpasteurized local honey to the Northwest Arkansas community.

Heather personally cares for all of her bees and processes the honey herself along with her husband Earl. For extra good energy, the hives sit on top of quartz crystals.

Heather even goes a step further by practicing the ancient Irish custom of ‘telling the bees’ everyday.

A portion of all proceeds from Hearl’s Honeybee sales is donated to bee conservation and veteran programs. Everything else goes back to taking care of the bees.

