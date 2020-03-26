Take This Job and Love It: Behind the scenes of KNWA/ Fox24 Morning News

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Behind the bright smiles and cheerful personalities you see on our KNWA and Fox 24 morning newscasts, there’s a whole team who works tirelessly behind the scenes to make it all possible.

KNWA’s Tavares Jones gives us a behind the scenes look at what it takes to put on our morning news, bringing viewers across Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley the top news headlines, weather, and traffic they need to start the day.

It takes a great deal of teamwork, communication and lots of caffeine to keep the momentum going for three full hours of LIVE T.V. If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.