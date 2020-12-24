Take This Job and Love It: Christmas Tree Farm

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — From Frazier fir to white and Scottish pine, Wonderland Tree Farm of Pea Ridge offers a varietal of trees for you to choose from to ring in the holiday season. Aside from the trees and overall experience, the farm helped families across Northwest Arkansas create holiday memories to last a lifetime.

In this latest segment of Take This Job and Love It, KNWA/ FOX24’s Tavares Jones joins the crew at Wonderland Tree Farm in Pea Ridge Arkansas for a day of work on the tree farm, as families prepared to celebrate the Christmas holiday.

It was certainly a day to remember for seven-year-old Kennedy who visited the farm with her family while selecting a tree for the very first time. Tavares even had the chance to cut, wrap, pack and load trees onto vehicles as families chose trees that deck their homes for the holiday season.

Wonderland Tree Farm saw an increase in customers for the 2020 holiday season, so many that it had to close its doors early after selling a record number of 2,400 trees.

