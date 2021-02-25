Take This Job and Love It: Cosmetologist

Take This Job and Love It 👷🏻‍♂️👩🏾‍🍳👮🏽‍♀️

Paul Mitchell The School Arkansas, Fayetteville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The best hair stylists never stop learning and as cosmetology continues to evolve, industry professionals have to as well.

In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job & Love It‘, KNWA/ Fox 24’s Tavares Jones joins the staff and students at Paul Mitchell The School Arkansas, for an inside look at what it takes to become a stylist.

Everything from hair, skin and nailcare, Paul Mitchell The School provides its students with an immersive hands-on education and practical experience to launch successful careers as the next wave cosmetology of professionals.

Co-Director and Admissions Leader, Amanda Warren said the industry isn’t what it used to be years ago.

“We’re smart, we have to know a lot about science, we have to know about anatomy and chemistry and electricity and things that people don’t think about and we have to know about business, we have to be savvy when it comes to our numbers and building our cliental.” said Warren.

The school also offers a number of services to the public. Students are guided and supervised by licensed stylists while delivering a premium service experience. These student stylists, cut color and hone their craft as they complete their education. To learn more about Paul Mitchell the School Arkansas, click here.

If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers