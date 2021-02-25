Take This Job and Love It: Cosmetologist

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — The best hair stylists never stop learning and as cosmetology continues to evolve, industry professionals have to as well.

In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job & Love It‘, KNWA/ Fox 24’s Tavares Jones joins the staff and students at Paul Mitchell The School Arkansas, for an inside look at what it takes to become a stylist.

Everything from hair, skin and nailcare, Paul Mitchell The School provides its students with an immersive hands-on education and practical experience to launch successful careers as the next wave cosmetology of professionals.

Co-Director and Admissions Leader, Amanda Warren said the industry isn’t what it used to be years ago.

“We’re smart, we have to know a lot about science, we have to know about anatomy and chemistry and electricity and things that people don’t think about and we have to know about business, we have to be savvy when it comes to our numbers and building our cliental.” said Warren.

The school also offers a number of services to the public. Students are guided and supervised by licensed stylists while delivering a premium service experience. These student stylists, cut color and hone their craft as they complete their education. To learn more about Paul Mitchell the School Arkansas, click here.

