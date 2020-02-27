Take This Job and Love It: Dog Grooming

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — KNWA’s Tavares Jones geared up for a tail-wagging good time to take on the job of dog grooming. Groomers Caitlyn Luton and Indica Taylor of Hounds Lounge Pet Resort & Spa showed him the ropes.

Things got a bit wet as Tavares started out by giving a shitzu a bath, even giving the pup a blueberry facial and a ‘pawdicure’. Then it was on to grooming and learning about nail care with two fluffy doodles. Of course, you’ve gotta love dogs to do this job, but it also takes empathy and compassion as groomers often become a part of the pet’s family.

The Hounds Lounge really knows how to throw a party for its K-9 guests. Everything from grooming to boarding and doggy daycare, Hounds Lounge is the modern-day Ritz Carlton of luxury pet resorts. To learn more about the spa’s services, click here.

If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.