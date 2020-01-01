Take This Job and Love It: Exotic Animal Care

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA) — It takes a special kind of person with a great deal of compassion to serve as an animal care specialist at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge. KNWA’s Tavares Jones got an inside look at what it takes to do the job.

Everything from daily animal care to enrichment play, the team at Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge has it all down to a perfect routine, providing lifetime refuge for abused and neglected “Big Cats” with emphasis on tigers, lions, leopards, and cougars.

If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.