Take This Job and Love It: Making Hard Cider

Black Apple Cidery, Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Everything from Hibiscus, Blueberry, Pineapple, to Apricot Chai, those are just some of the flavors being poured up, canned, and kegged at the Black Apple cidery in Springdale.

Black Apple’s cider crafters are scientists by trade, creating some of the most innovative and unique cider flavors. In this latest segment of Take This Job and Love It, KNWA/ FOX24’s Tavares Jones joins the crew at Black Apple cidery for a day of hard cider production.

Established in 2014, Black Apple is produced and distributed throughout Arkansas. The cidery has also gotten creative when it comes to making sure customers are still able to get their favorite cider flavors even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We just started a delivery service, we’re going through the greater Northwest Arkansas area taking people their cider. We’re also doing new cider releases, we have a cider release almost two or three times a month”. said Black Apple Taproom manager Manuel Tejada

Black Apple also makes a conscious effort to achieve sustainability. Through a partnership with Food Loops, the cidery works to reduce its onsite waste by composting and glass recycling, also serving as a glass recycling drop-off location for residents of the city of Springdale.

Many of the ingredients used to make Black Apple’s ciders are sourced in Arkansas, including Arkansas peaches, Ozark apples, and farm-fresh blackberries. To learn more about new flavor releases and events at Black Apple, click here.

If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.

