Take This Job and Love It: Making Pedal Pops

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — ‘Simple ingredients are simply delicious’. That’s something KNWA’s Tavares Jones found out first hand during this latest segment of ‘Take This Job and Love It’.

Tavares gives us an inside look at making Pedal Pops, all-natural fruit bars made from scratch. Business owner Mike Thompson shares some of the fresh ingredients used to make the popular brand’s twenty-plus flavors.

Thompson launched Pedal Pops in 2011 while seeking a career change, after serving as a corporate accountant for over two decades. When he launched the business, Thompson needed a way to market and distribute his product, so he used a few tricycles to pedal the fruit bars around to area farmers’ markets. That’s when the name and brand were born.

“We were trying to figure out something we could come up with. People came up with some silly names. My wife said, “You know if you’re riding this around and it’s a pedal, make it Pedal Pops” said Thompson.

You can find Pedal Pops at several locations across Northwest Arkansas, and even add some flare to your next event with an onsite Pedal Pops catering truck. If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.