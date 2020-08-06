Take This Job and Love It: Pie Making

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — From apple to cherry, blueberry, pecan, and coconut cream, pie has a way of bringing smiles to people’s faces.

In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job and Love It‘, KNWA’s Tavares Jones takes a trip to The Gingham Daisy, to try his hand at pie-making. Nestled in East Fayetteville, the shop offers an array of homemade pies with some of the freshest local ingredients.

The Gingham Daisy got its start in 2014 when sisters and retired educators Catherine Hawks & Julie Agler decided to take part in the Fayetteville Farmers Market, baking a few of their family pie recipes passed down from their mom Ca’Lee.

Co-owner Catherine Hawkes said the duo simply set out to have a bit of fun while enjoying their life as retirees. Six years later The Gingham Daisy pies continue to grace the tables of families all over the region.

“When you give people food they like you. They enjoy that and we loved the homemade aspect that we were accustomed to and the flavors and we wanted to share that with people,” said Hawkes.

Although the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way the shop is able to sell its pie creations. The Gingham Daisy still offers online ordering and curbside pickup for orders. You can also order through the Fayetteville Farmers Market online.

