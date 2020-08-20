Take This Job and Love It: Pool Maintenance

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — For pool owners, it takes quite a bit of work to make sure a pool is ready for swimming during the hot summer months.

In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job and Love It‘, KNWA’s Tavares Jones teams up with the pool professionals at Burton Pools & Spas to get an inside look at what it takes to keep pools sparkling all summer long.

A major part of maintaining a healthy pool is basic pool water chemistry and maintenance, keeping it clean and clear. Burton Pools & Spas offers free water testing to help customers make sure their pools stay in top shape.

Everything from commercial and residential pools and spa’s, to custom outdoor kitchens, the possibilities are endless to build your very own backyard paradise.

If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.