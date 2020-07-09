Take This Job and Love It: Rockin’ Baker

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA)— Bread isn’t the only thing rising in the Rockin’ Baker kitchen in Fayetteville. In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job and Love It’, KNWA’s Tavares Jones got a lesson in bread making and shows how the bakery is changing lives.

Rockin’ Baker is a nonprofit and serves as a workforce development program, providing cadet bakers with several skills like artisan baking, safe food handling, and using kitchen equipment, skills that translate to more than just the culinary industry.

Founder and President Daymara Baker launched the academy in 2016 while on a mission to transform the lives of people with intellectual disabilities, helping them to contribute their gifts, find jobs, and maximize their independence.

All of the bread made by Rockin’ Baker is handmade, European-inspired, created and baked with love. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the bakery is offering online ordering and curbside pickup, allowing you to enjoy a few loaves right at home.

If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.