Take This Job and Love It: School Lunch Edition

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — (KNWA) School nutrition staff are committed to advancing the quality of school meal programs and feeding students at schools across Northwest Arkansas. KNWA’s Tavares Jones got an inside look at what it takes to do the job of school nutrition staff.

Between preparing healthy meals for students, adhering to strict nutrition standards, navigating food allergies, and offering service with a smile, school nutrition staff are the true unsung heroes of campus. All in a day’s work, staff offer up service with a smile and meals served straight from the heart.

If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.