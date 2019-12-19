Take This Job and Love It: Septic Tank Cleaner

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Are you aware of how often your septic tank must be pumped? Septic tank maintenance is a job many people don’t often think about until you find yourself dialing up your local service provider to get it done.

Thanks to BBB Septic and Portable Toilets of Northwest Arkansas, KNWA’s Tavares Jones got an inside look at the job and tried cutting his teeth at septic tank maintenance. The job is messy! One that’s certainly not made for the faint of heart.

If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.