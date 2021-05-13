Take This Job and Love It: Spin Cycling Instructor

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) —When it comes to inspiring others through fitness and exercise, there’s one local spin cycling instructor who’s making a difference well beyond the ride.

In his five years as a certified cycle instructor, FreeRide Studio‘s Cody Steussy seems to have mastered the art of being able to harness the power of music to bring next level energy to his classes.

In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job & Love It’, KNWA /Fox 24’s Tavares Jones geared up for a cycling class with Steussy leading the way.

Steussy has created a safe space for students to venture into another world without event leaving the studio. Allowing students create their own personal definition of exercise and fitness, while inspiring others through his own fitness journey.

“Every time you come in you’re just so excited. I can walk in here having the worst day ever, but I can’t walk out of here having the worst day ever”. said Steussy



These group fitness classes bring about a camaraderie and an energy that’s unmatched. It’s a place where you can let your personality shine through confidence, while giving it your best shot.

