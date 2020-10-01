Take This Job and Love It: Stocking Catfish

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS, (KNWA/ KFTA) — Holy Catfish! From September 26th through October 3rd, the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission is encouraging Arkansans to get outside and Fish Natural! Even if you don’t catch any fish, you’ll definitely catch a few memories, and you could even win a prize.

Just in time for this year’s Family fishing Week, KNWA/ FOX24’s Tavares Jones suited up in waders for a day of stocking channel catfish with the team from the AGFC’s C. B. “Charlie” Craig State Hatchery for this latest segment of Take This Job and Love It.

The day started early as Tavares joined the crew in gathering one thousand pounds of channel catfish from the hatchery in Centerton and transporting them to Springdale’s Murphy Park which made for a wet and slippery experience.

Murphy Park is just one of seven Family & Community fishing destinations in Northwest Arkansas designated by the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission. The program aims to provide fishing opportunities each year throughout the state by hosting fishing events, beginner fishing clinics, and tagged fish contests. In a typical year, the AGFC sets aside 80,000 catchable catfish to stock during kids’ fishing derbies around the state.

Catfish Stocking

April, May, June, September and October

Thousands of pounds of 13- to 15-inch channel catfish are stocked periodically at all Community Fishing Destinations from March through October.

Trout Stocking

November-February

More than 65,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout are stocked monthly each winter from November through February across the state in Family and Community Fishing Program destinations. While most trout average just under a pound, a few 2-5 pounders are stocked each year.

Limits for catfish can vary from pond to pond. Anglers over age 15 will need a fishing license to fish for catfish and should follow the guidelines and limits established for their community pond when fishing.

