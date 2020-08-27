Take This Job and Love It: Swim Instructor & Lifeguard

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Drowning is the leading cause of death among children aged 1-4, and the second-leading cause of death among teens, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.

The Goldfish Swim School of Rogers is working to change that statistic by educating families and the community about water safety, while also providing children with lifesaving skills to last for a lifetime.

In this latest segment of ‘Take This Job & Love It‘, KNWA’s Tavares Jones gears up to take on the role of a swim instructor and lifeguard, learning from the pro’s at Goldfish Swim School to see how it’s all done. Goldfish offers swim lessons to kids as young as 4 months old to 12 years old, including infant swim, toddler swim lessons, and more.

Instructors teach the swimmers through a researched-based curriculum that incorporates play into learning. Swim instructor Mazie Burns said it’s the young swimmers who keep her engaged while on the job.

“I love watching them progress. Just having kids for a few weeks or a couple of months and then seeing them learn all the skills. Watching them get to move onto the next level, it’s super rewarding.” said Burns.

It’s a fun job, but one that’s also taken seriously as families are spending more time at home during the summer months. Goldfish Swim School also offers swim parties, and free W.A.T.E.R. safety presentations to children in daycare centers, schools, and other educational facilities, ensuring everyone learns and understands the basics of water safety.

To learn more about Goldfish Swim School, visit their website. If you have a job idea for Tavares to try, email him at tjones@knwa.com.