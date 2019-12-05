Take This Job and Love It: Winemaking

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KFTA) — Behind every great bottle of wine, there’s a great winemaker. In our newest series ‘Take This Job and Love It‘, we give you an inside look at the press process of winemaking.

Local winemaker Derek Kilpatrick of Sassafras Springs Vineyard and Winery shows Fox 24’s Tavares Jones what it takes to do the job. Sassafrass Springs Vinyard and Winery is one of only two wineries in Northwest Arkansas. For more info on the winery click here.

If you have an idea for a job you want to see in our ‘Take This Job and Love It‘ series, email Tavares at tjones@knwa.com or send a message on facebook.