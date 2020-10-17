‘Take Trump to prison’: Houston billboard supporting president defaced

A billboard in support of Pres. Donald Trump was defaced last week (Courtesy of Rogelio Garcia via Twitter)

HOUSTON (KXAN) — A billboard that recently arrived in a Houston neighborhood in support of Pres. Donald Trump was painted over with a new message this week.

In a tweet, Houston lawyer Rogelio Garcia snapped a photo of the billboard, which is located off I-45 near Telephone Road, reading: “Take Trump to Prison.”

The billboard previously just showed Trump’s name next to an image of the President.

“So Trump drops a big (approx 40×60 feet) expensive political sign in my largely Hispanic neighborhood in Houston TX about a week ago which upset me …. I wake up this morning and this is what the sign looks like now hahahahah,” reads the tweet from Garcia.

So Trump drops a big (approx 40×60 feet) expensive political sign in my largely Hispanic neighborhood in Houston TX about a week ago which upset me …. I wake up this morning and this is what the sign looks like now hahahahah 😆😆😆 pic.twitter.com/4mBBg83RpN — Rogelio Garcia Lawyer (@LawyerRogelio) October 14, 2020

The tweet went viral with over 85,400 likes and over 23,000 retweets as of Saturday morning.

The political group Turn Texas Blue took responsibility for the incident on Thursday, tweeting “Trump put up a billboard in Houston last week. We fixed it.”

Trump put up a billboard in Houston last week. We fixed it. pic.twitter.com/nQTzn7rpba — TURN TEXAS BLUE (@Blue_Texas2020) October 15, 2020

The group is also taking credit for changing Houston’s iconic — and frequently graffitied — “Be Someone” overpass sign. Ahead of the 2020 Presidential Election, it currently reads, “Vote or Die.”