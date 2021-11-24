Taking your pumpkin Thanksgiving dessert to the next level

Posted:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/ KFTA) — Thanksgiving is a time of year when you can indulge and put your calorie count on pause. Regardless of how much you eat this holiday, be sure to leave room for dessert.

Brightwater Chef Instructor Vince Pianalto joined KNWA Today and Fox 24 Morning News to share a pumpkin tiramisu dessert recipe that’s sure to have your dinner guests surrounding the dessert table and asking for more.

Pumpkin Tiramisu Recipe:

  • 3/4 c strong coffee
  • 1 tbsp rum or coffee liqueur (optional)
  • 8 oz mascarpone cheese, softened 
  • 1/2 c canned pumpkin puree
  • 2.3 c powdered sugar
  • 1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
  • 12 ladyfingers
  • 1/2 c whipping cream
  • 2 tbsp powdered sugar

Directions:

In small bowl, combine the mascarpone, pumpkin puree, and sugar with a whisk until smooth. Set aside dip each ladyfinger in the coffee/rum/liqueur and place in single layer in dish​, using 6 ladyfingers. Spread half of pumpkin mascarpone mix on top of ladyfingers. Repeat with the other 6 ladyfingers, and top with rest of pumpkin mixture. Whip cream with 2 tbsp. powdered sugar until soft peak,  Place on top of tiramisu. Chill for 4 hours or overnight.

