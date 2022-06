TALIHINA, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma teen died June 10 after driving into a tree on an ATV.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 15-year-old male teen was driving southbound on Williams Avenue on June 7 around 3:25 p.m.

The release says the teen drove off the road and hit a tree. He was taken to Choctaw Nation Hospital in Talihina with head injuries. He was later taken to another hospital in Tulsa where he died.