Talking to your kids about masking

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Many of us are being asked to wear face masks in public and that includes children so it’s important for them to understand why they should wear one.

Dr. Brian Melloy is a Family Practice Doctor with Northwest Health.

He says CDC guidelines advise against kids under two wearing masks because it could become a choking hazard. But for those that are three and older, it’s good to have a conversation with children.

Dr. Melloy suggests talking to them about germs and stressing the importance of not spreading them.

He also says to get creative and make it fun for them.

“You can show them pictures of other kids using masks. Maybe get a mask with something that they like on it, maybe a superhero or a cartoon that they’re into,” Dr. Melloy says.

Dr. Melloy also suggests getting kids involved in making a mask.