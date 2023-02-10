ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A fire destroyed Tanglewood Lodge on Beaver Lake Monday. Since then, hundreds of people have reached out to the owners on social media and over the phone.

Tanglewood has been a favorite spot on the lake since the 1960’s. Holly Wood is the owner and said Tanglewood is so much more than a place to stay. Her family bought the lodge in 2017, and since then, they’ve been trying to make it a place people want to come back to.

Wood was at the lodge when the fire happened. She went back in to get items from her office, and due to smoke inhalation, she was hospitalized overnight.

“It was all happening in seconds. I was screaming. I was yelling for help, and I was the only one there,” said Wood.

Wood’s family was shocked by how much the lodge meant to the community, both in Northwest Arkansas and beyond. People are even asking her family for objects from their favorite rooms, like doorknobs, bricks and the doors themselves.

Mark Meier is one of the people who has revisited the lodge again and again. This would have been his 27th year at the lodge. His entire extended family would visit Tanglewood every Fourth of July.

When his family heard the news in Kansas they were devastated.

“We made a shirt for everybody that had all of our memories on there, and I think 10 years later, we can fill up three shirts,” said Meier.

Taylor Leis and her stepfather, Phil Bilson, also frequented the Tanglewood Lodge. Bilson has been going consistently for the past 41 years. Leis now takes her kids there. Usually, their groups are so large that they take up most of the rooms.

They had even booked rooms for this summer before they heard about the fire. Both Bilson and Leis reflected on the memories of the lodge.

“We could literally walk out one door and go into the next person’s door. We just went room to room because our family and friends practically took up the entire lodge,” said Leis.

Bilson remembered a time when he was younger. A group of rowdy kids would set off cherry bombs in the lodge toilets. He said memories like those would tie visitors together from all over.

“Coming back as an adult, I would talk to random people in the lodge, and they remember some of the same things that I remember,” said Bilson.

Wood is hoping her family can rebuild. For the people who are asking what they can do, she said the kind words of support have been amazing. People can reach out to the lodge’s phone number, email address or send the lodge mail to ask what they can do to help.

“This is maybe just a new chapter of Tanglewood, and we’re going to try to blend the old and the new together and make it for the next generation a new Tanglewood,” said Wood.

We reached out to the fire marshal on Friday to see if there was any update, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.