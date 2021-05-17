Target joins other retailers in relaxing mask requirement

(KTVX) — Target has joined other major retailers in dropping its mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals.

A Target spokesperson said in a statement shared with KTVX that face coverings are no longer required in stores for people who are fully vaccinated, except when required by “local ordinances.”

“The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time,” the spokesperson said. “Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances.”

On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased its mask guidance, allowing fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Target said face coverings “will continue to be strongly recommended” for people who are not fully vaccinated, adding that cleaning and safety protocols — including social distancing — will remain in place.

Last week, following the CDC’s announcement, Target confirmed in a statement that it would “continue to require all of our coronavirus safety measures in all stores, including masks and social distancing, while we review updated guidance from the CDC and re-evaluate the guidance we offer our team and guests.”

Target joins other major retailers such as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Costco, Trader Joe’s in dropping mask requirements for vaccinated customers and employees.

Many retailers and restaurants are continuing to require face coverings whether you’re fully vaccinated or not. Those include Kroger, CVS, and Home Depot, to name a few.

Target also said in its statement that it is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations. In addition, it is providing paid time to its U.S. hourly employees when they get their vaccines and offering free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for them to get to and from their appointments.