ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Singer-songwriter Tate McRae has announced a stop at the Walmart AMP slated for next year.

McRae will be performing in Northwest Arkansas on July 21, 2024, as part of the Cox Concert Series.

The tour comes after McRae announced her sophomore album, THINK LATER, which releases Dec. 8. Her latest single, “greedy,” is her first No. 1 on the Spotify Global chart, according to the Walmart AMP.

McRae has performed at music festivals such as Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Firefly, The Governor’s Ball and Austin City Limits. She most recently performed on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and is set to be the musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” on Nov. 18.

Presales start at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 7 for American Express® card members. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 10. Standard ticket prices range from $29.50 to $79.50 plus applicable fees.

Tickets can be purchased at www.amptickets.com, by calling 479-443-5600 or in person at the Walmart AMP Box Office 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.