Tater Black Rd. in Bentonville to go under construction

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville intersection known to cause dozens of wrecks is getting re-done.
The City of Bentonville will be closing a section of Tater Black Road next week between Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Surrey Avenue.
During that time road markings will be installed to better direct traffic.
After its completed there will be a right turn only lane onto Southwest 14th Street.
Construction will begin Tuesday, June 16th at 6 a.m.
