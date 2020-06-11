Tater Black Rd. in Bentonville to go under construction

News

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Bentonville intersection known to cause dozens of wrecks is getting re-done.

The City of Bentonville will be closing a section of Tater Black Road next week between Southwest 14th Street and Southwest Surrey Avenue.

During that time road markings will be installed to better direct traffic.

After its completed there will be a right turn only lane onto Southwest 14th Street.

Construction will begin Tuesday, June 16th at 6 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Local News Video

FOX24 Video

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers