Tattoo shop begins reopening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As phase one begins local tattoo shops are getting back into the swing of things.

With a new normal Zodiac Tattoo in Fayetteville opened its doors yesterday after nearly seven weeks.

Micaela Fillmore with Zodiac Tattoo said the shop is going through a lot of changes to be in compliance with current health code regulations.

But she said the biggest obstacle has been getting help from the state of Arkansas.

“Any assistance that we’ve received has been through the federal government and the PPP program. Programs like Ready for Business Arkansas and the PPP grants, not only did it not cover our set up here, the money ran out very quick,” Fillmore said.

Through that PPP loan from the federal government, Zodiac Tattoo has been able to keep all of their artists employed.

As far as those new health regulations, Fillmore said they’re taking the protocols very seriously.

Everyone has to wear masks, if you don’t have one, they will provide you with one.

Only one customer at a time is allowed per appointment, so please don’t bring any friends.

Each customer is screened when they come into the shop and you’ll be asked a series of health-related questions.