LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The start of the new year brought changes to Arkansas’ tax code.

In 2023, the state legislature passed a bill that reduced the state’s top individual income tax rate from 4.7% to 4.4%.

It also reduced the corporate income tax rate from 5.1% to 4.8%. Arkansans will also get a one-time $150 tax credit.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration says the legislature is likely to cut those tax rates even further sometime this year.

“The governor was very clear when she took office that her goal was to make Arkansas as competitive as possible and reduce income taxes, in a responsible way, down to zero,” Hardin said.

According to Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, reducing these two taxes will cut $150 million from personal income tax and $36 million from corporate income tax.

For more information on the laws that went into effect on Jan. 1, click here.