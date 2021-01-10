Tax season tips for 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – It’s once again tax season, however, many people’s financial situations in 2020 were drastically different than how they were in 2019.

Jake Keen is the managing partner at Keen and Co. CPAs and he says there are several things you should be aware of while filing, but above all else if you haven’t seen your stimulus yet now is the time to be thinking about it.

Keen says, “if a person has not received round one or round two, the way they are going to be able to receive that credit is by filing a 2020 tax return,”

Because of this the IRS and Keen are expecting additional filers this season. “They have a special section on their website non-filers,” says Keen, “citizens who normally dont have to file in an income tax return, they’re retired maybe they are strictly receiving social security benefits.”

Even though Keen assures me that if you haven’t already gotten your money you will get it down the road some locals are still concerned.

One Fayetteville resident, Dawnette Duncan says, “the problem is people were promised that money now and there are people who are getting evicted, there are people who cant afford to buy food I’m trying to speak out for everyone.”

For some, it will also be the first time they’re filing after claiming unemployment. Keen says, “it’s important to realize that unemployment payments are taxable both federally and in the state of Arkansas.”

There are also some new policies for 2020 that could cover the cost of your tax prep. “You might be a filer who takes a standard deduction, but for this year for 2020 you’re going to be able to deduct up to 300 or 600 in charitable donations depending on your filing status.”

Keen also adds that many of you are probably planning on adding home office supplies to your list of deductions, however, if you are a W-2 employee you won’t be able to do so.