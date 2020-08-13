LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — One teacher explains why she wants to be back in the classroom.

Today, Governor Asa Hutchinson invited a Hot Springs teacher to speak at his COVID-19 update.

She said she does have fears about returning to school during the pandemic, but she ultimately wants to be there for her students.

“I chose to be a teacher to make a difference and to inspire. We have no better opportunity as educators than right now to influence the lives of scared, uncertain, and worried students and families,” said Sarah Turner, Oaklawn STEM Magnet school teacher.

She said she believes our state’s educators can meet the challenges of this unique situation.