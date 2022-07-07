LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced yesterday teacher pay will not be on the agenda for the special session meeting scheduled for August 8th.

The budget surplus of $1.8 billion will be the main topic. The real question becomes what to do with all that money. Bob Ballinger of the Arkansas Senate is worried about a potential recession leading to a lack of funding to afford teacher salary increases in the coming years.

“There is a good chance within the next 6 months to a year, we could see a real recession,” Ballinger said. “If that happens, we’re not going to be collecting the same amount of tax revenue.”

Corrie Tucker, President of the Springdale Educators Association, believes the access money is due to the lack of focus on financially impacting teachers across the state.

“The surplus exists as a result of Arkansas lawmakers choosing not to fully fund our public institutions ,” Tucker said. “Including the public education system.”

The special session is set for August 8th.