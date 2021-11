SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Teachers and staff at Farmington schools will get raises soon.

The Farmington School Board has approved a $1,100 salary increase for certified employees and an increase of more than 2% for classified employees like janitors or lunchroom workers.

The raises are retroactive to July 2021.

In addition to the raises, employees who take on extra responsibilities like coaching will get stipends.