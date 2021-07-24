Teachers gather in Springdale to “teach the truth”

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A group of teachers gathered together Saturday to advocate to teach the truth about U.S. history.

Jared Middleton, Springdale history teacher, organized the event to push to teach a complete history of the United States and Northwest Arkansas.

“Getting a coalition of educators and supporters together to just get out here and advocate for teaching the truth and speaking out against legislative attempts that would censor teachers from being able to do that,” Middleton said.

The event was partly in response to a letter lawmakers sent to Arkansas Department of Education’s Secretary, Johnny Key, asking for him to take action about optional curriculum given out to students at the Governor’s School. The lawmakers said in the letter they considered the teaching “racist or hateful theory.” Republican State Senator Bob Ballinger said he supports the legislative efforts to stop the curriculum.

“I do think we need to be cautious about what we are willing to teach our kids about what would be acceptable curriculum,” Ballinger said.

While Middleton said he considers the legislature’s efforts to make changes to public school curriculum, censorship.

“Education Secretary Johnny Key is going to be working with state senators and representatives to look at any kind of regulatory and statutory changes to the curriculum at Arkansas Governor’s School, which is just one step closer to overreaching our public schools,” Middleton said.

Middleton said he will keep gathering and speaking out about the need to teach a complete history.