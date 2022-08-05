FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools adds more than 100 new teachers ahead of the new school year. August 5 was the last day of orientation for the new teachers held at Fayetteville High School.

Some are fresh out of college and others have decades of experience. One new teacher at Ramay Jr. High School, Mattie Boyett, says she’s excited to meet her students and start making connections.

“This is my first year being a teacher. I just graduated from the University of Arkansas, and I’m so excited, especially to be in the Fayetteville Public School District because I’m a graduate of Fayetteville schools,” Boyett said.

Boyett says she is also excited to learn from the more experienced staff to help her navigate her first year.