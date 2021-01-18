Teachers set to receive vaccines starting this week

FARMINGTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out for some in phase 1B.

On Tuesday, Governor Hutchinson announced teachers and people 70 and older would move up in line to get their shots beginning Monday, January 18th.

For Farmington Junior High teacher, Charice Handford, she said she has been waiting to get the vaccine for months.

Handford said the day it was announced, she signed up for her own. Farmington School District scheduled vaccines for teachers beginning January 25th but she signed up to get hers even sooner from an area pharmacy.

“We’re kind of in this unique spot where we get exposed to a lot of kids for an extended period of time,” Handford said. “We have been very vulnerable.”

She said she is eager to get her shot not only because she is in direct contact with up to 75 students per day but also because she has underlying health risks as a breast cancer survivor.

If you are a teacher, Governor Hutchinson encourages you to talk with your district about getting your vaccine or-like Handford- you can also talk to your local pharmacy about getting your name on the list.