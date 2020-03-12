Teaching families about safe and unsafe touch

"The reality is 98% of victims are offended on by someone they know."

LITTLE FLOCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Statistics show one in three girls and one in five boys will be sexually abused by the time they turn 18. A local Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is offering a class to help fight this issue.

The Children’s Advocacy Center of Benton County wants to teach families about Safe and Unsafe Touch. The goal is to give parents the tools needed to have the uncomfortable conversation with their kids.

Staff say it’s especially important because people often don’t realize how common sexual abuse can be.

“We have an idea in our head of what the typical perpetrator looks like,” said Madison Doerstling with the center. “So we don’t think it’ll be our family, we don’t think it’ll be our community. But the reality is 98% of victims are offended on by someone they know.”

Doerstling says while the topic is scary, the information is necessary.

“When they walk in the room, if they feel intimidated and uncomfortable, that’s okay and that’s normal,” Doerstling says. “But by the time they leave, I want them to feel empowered and equipped to take those tools home to their family and have those necessary conversations with their kids.”

The class is Thursday, March 12 at The Exchange in Bentonville from 6:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m. It’s free and open to everyone who wants to attend.