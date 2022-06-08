ORLANDO, Fla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Team Arkansas is bringing home some more medals after day three of competition at the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Fla. on June 8.

Emily Standridge made history. She is the first Team Arkansas powerlifter to win gold in the squat event. Fayetteville’s lifter Josh Warner has won two gold medals for the team.

Below is the full list of winners from Team Arkansas:

Josh Warner, Fayetteville: Gold bench, Gold squats, Bronze deadlift

Nathaniel White, Alma: Gold Bench, Gold squats, Gold deadlift, Gold combination

Devin McClard, Hot Springs: Gold Bench, silver squat and triple combo, bronze in deadlift

Seth Haveman, Conway: Bronze bench, Gold squats, Gold deadlift

Emily Standridge, Vilonia: gold squat, 4th bench, 4th deadlift

The team has now won 10 gold medals, two silver medals, and three bronze medals.