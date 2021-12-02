Team USA Cycling coach Ryan Nyquist honored in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Olympic coach is given a big surprise in Bentonville.

Visit Bentonville hosted the USA cycling team while in town for its performance summit.

During dinner at The Preacher’s Son, silver medalist Hannah Roberts awarded her coach, Ryan Nyquist, with the Order of Ikkos medal.

It’s a medal of honor from athlete to coach as a way to give thanks for their support.

“I got a little emotional, it wasn’t me crying it was everyone crying, it was such a cool thing and i didn’t need that but to have that happen was like wow it’s like, i mean it’s hard to put in words. Really it is, it meant a lot, it still means a lot,” Nyquist said.

“He, just like every aspect of life whether it was riding or the gym or even personal stuff, doing random stuff, he was always making sure everything was fine,” Roberts said.

This is the first time the Ikkos award was given in cycling. Roberts and her coach are hoping for gold in 2024.