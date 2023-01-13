ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Some teens in the community are helping their neighbors in need.

The Teen Action Support Center in Rogers made hygiene kits for La Tiendita del Pueblo, a Springdale community group that collects things like toys and clothes for people in need.

One member, Dany Martinez, says it’s important to help anyone who might need it.

“It’s really hard for people sometimes to ask for help, or not knowing where those resources lie,” Martinez said. “So, whenever you have community members that look like you, speak your language, it’s a little bit easier to feel like, ‘Oh. I can get the help I need.'”

More information on how to join TASC can be found here.