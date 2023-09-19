WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teen arrested in connection to a shooting in Fayetteville last month has pleaded not guilty.

Jaylin De’shon Caston, 17, was arrested on Aug. 29.

He’s accused of two counts of terroristic act, three counts of first-degree battery, four counts of first-degree criminal mischief, one count of aggravated assault and one count of engaging in violent group activity.

The Washington County Prosecutor’s Office says that Caston is being charged as an adult.

A police report says that on Aug. 13, Fayetteville police responded to a shooting at Flash Market at 2333 W. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Officers quickly located multiple witnesses, victims, damaged property and approximately 40 shell casings.

Caston was later apprehended and admitted to being at the Flash Market on the night of Aug. 13. He stated that he was in possession of a firearm and did fire multiple rounds towards the group of people in self-defense.

During a hearing on Sept. 15, Caston entered a not guilty plea. Bond was set at $250,000.

Caston has a status hearing scheduled for Dec. 15 in Washington County.