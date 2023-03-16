BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The case of a teenage attempted capital murder suspect filing a paternity suit against his co-defendant has been moved to a different court.

David Magana and Halee Valdez were both 17 years old at the time they were arrested on April 5, 2022, and charged as adults in an attempted capital murder case. According to court documents, they arranged a meeting with a victim and Magana allegedly fired multiple shots at him.

On March 8, Magana filed a paternity suit in Benton County circuit court, domestic relations division, alleging that he is the father of a baby girl that Valdez gave birth to last fall. The filing said that the plaintiff “is believed to be the natural father of said minor child.”

On March 13, Circuit Judge Xollie Duncan signed an order transferring that lawsuit to Benton County circuit court division three “for disposition due to the related cases(s) concerning the parties.”

Magana’s filing asked the court to issue a decree declaring him as the father following DNA testing to confirm paternity. It also asked the court to enter an order determining child support, birth and delivery charges and other expenses if the parents are unable to reach an agreement.

The plaintiff also asked for the baby girl’s last name to be changed to “Magana.”

“This is mainly a procedural step that has to happen because they were not married,” said Jordan Snoderly, Magana’s attorney. “We’re just preserving the rights of him and his family.”

On March 15, attorney Joseph V. Williams filed an entry of appearance as Valdez’s counsel of record in the paternity case.

Magana is charged with attempted capital murder, unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, terroristic act and minor in possession of a handgun, while Valdez is facing one charge of attempted capital murder.

Magana’s next court appearance is scheduled for March 27 and Valdez has a pretrial hearing set for April 17. They are both being held in the Benton County jail.