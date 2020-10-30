Teen COVID-19 survivor tells her story

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — COVID-19 turned a fun weekend getaway dangerous for one local family, and now the teen is sharing her story.

16-year-old Camden Tucker says she can’t remember much from the fishing trip she took with her family or the few weeks following.

At one point Tucker quit breathing, had multiple seizures and even went into cardiac arrest.

Her family rushed her to a local hospital where doctors said she tested positive for COVID-19. From there she was immediately flown to Arkansas Children’s Northwest.

The high school dancer’s family says they were surpised at the diagnosis.

“While at ANCW they did a bunch of tests obviously, they did an MRI of her heart of her brain, they saw the inflammation on her heart muscle they installed a defibrillator in her chest,” her father, Donald Tucker said.

Camden said it came on suddenly.

“I had felt perfectly fine on the boat when we were fishing, I was laughing, singing and dancing and I felt perfectly fine right before,” she said.

Camden spent a total of 14 days in the ICU at ACNW fighting for her life, a situation her father says no parent should have to deal with.

Donald says this is a reminder to appreciate your family.

Camden is now at home recovering.