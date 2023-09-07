MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and one teenager is working to spread awareness for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by breaking records.

Ethan Guo buckled up and prepared for take-off Tuesday as he begins spreading the ‘Journey of Hope Around the World.’

Guo is an 18-year-old self-taught aviator. He is taking new heights to become the youngest solo male to travel the world in a light aircraft. He plans to visit 35 countries on six continents in 60 days in a Cessna 182 plane.

“I have prepared for this journey for the last four to five years. Ever since I first started working on my private pilot license. That’s when I was thirteen,” he said.

But now he is no longer dreaming. He will be floating in the clouds with a special message.

“I can turn this attention to something that needs attention and that would be childhood cancer. Childhood cancer absolutely still needs attention. The fight is still there, and St. Jude does a fantastic job of helping people with cancer,” Guo said.

Ethan Guo

Ethan Guo will travel to 35 continents in six countries in this Cessna 182 plane

Ethan attaches a camera to his plane to document his trip around the world

Nearly 400,000 children around the world develop some form of cancer, including Ethan’s 18-year-old cousin who was diagnosed with Stage 4 Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Ethan has created a St. Jude DIY fundraiser to honor his cousin and many others.

“The money will be going to St. Jude, and St. Jude will be using that money to saving lives. The money will be invested into treatment for patients and to research that would be shared around the world,” he said.

Ethan plans to visit St. Jude Global Foundations in as many places as possible. He hopes this will not only get him in the book of Guinness World Records but also help bring more research to childhood cancer.

“No matter what country I am at, no matter where I am at, no matter who I am with, we are all in this together. And we all at the end of the day, have the same problem, and we must work towards it together,” he said.

Ethan will be documenting his entire journey. Learn more about Ethan, find his videos, and information on how to donate here.