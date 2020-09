SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A teen is in critical condition after a tubing accident on Lake Tenkiller in Oklahoma.

A 13-year-old is flown to a hospital after suffering head and torso injuries while tubing.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. at Blackgum Landing on Lake Tenkiller.

According to Oklahoma officials, a jetski was pulling three teens on a tube, and that tube hit the wake of another jet ski.

Five people were involved in the crash and one was injured.