Teen locked out of Nevada home found stuck in chimney: firefighters

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) – An 18-year-old girl determined to get inside her family’s locked home wound up stuck inside the chimney, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to the Henderson, Nevada house to free the teenager from the sooty confines of the brick shaft Tuesday morning.

(Henderson Fire Dept.)

She apparently attempted to enter the one-story home through the chimney, but could not get past the flue.

It took firefighters about a half hour to rescue her using their truck’s ladder and a rope system.

Henderson firefighters added they are trained in “confined space rescue.”

No one was hurt.

Henderson lies roughly 15 miles southeast of Las Vegas.